Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,846 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1,045.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,473. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

