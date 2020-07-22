Liberty Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 194,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,891. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

