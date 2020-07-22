Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 228,123 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. 103,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

