Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,156,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

