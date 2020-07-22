Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,306. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.