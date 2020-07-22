Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 136,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.