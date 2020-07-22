Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,842. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

