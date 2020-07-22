Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $302,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,552,000 after purchasing an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after purchasing an additional 209,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,994. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

