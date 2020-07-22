Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dollar General by 308.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.