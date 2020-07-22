Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after buying an additional 448,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,516. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.