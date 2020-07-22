Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $21,677,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.93. 499,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,761. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

