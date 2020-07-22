Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,481. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.