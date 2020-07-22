Lincoln Educational Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,968% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 25,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

