Lincoln Educational Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,968% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.
LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.
Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 25,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
