Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $68,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 332,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.04. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $245.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.