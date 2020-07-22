LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

LiveRamp stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 14,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,314. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

