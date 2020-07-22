Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $57,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Shares of LMT traded up $16.11 on Wednesday, hitting $391.23. 69,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

