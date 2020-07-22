LockTrip Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.54 million and $5,143.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023530 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000691 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

