Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s 8th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises 1.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.20% of Logitech International worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.50 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $8,373,013.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. 50,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,795. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $71.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

