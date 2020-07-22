Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

