Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on August 14th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.