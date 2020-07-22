Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.47. 139,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.41. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

