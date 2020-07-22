Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading 2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercraft Boat traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.51, 4,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $418.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

