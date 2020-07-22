Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Up 6%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)’s stock price rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.58, approximately 1,427,409 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,739,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.06.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $272,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,204 shares of company stock worth $8,910,087 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallia by 301.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 171.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 70.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $25,601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 142.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit