Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Up 6%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)’s stock price rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.58, approximately 1,427,409 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,739,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medallia from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.06.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $169,661.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $272,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,204 shares of company stock worth $8,910,087 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallia by 301.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,579 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 171.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,160 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 70.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $25,601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 142.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

