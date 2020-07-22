Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 6.2%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,029.93 and last traded at $1,024.81, approximately 458,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 621,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $964.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $800.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $948.29 and a 200 day moving average of $716.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,948,000 after buying an additional 78,717 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,877,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

