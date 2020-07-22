Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Up 3.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $12.12, 15,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 172,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

