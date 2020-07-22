M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 365 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.41. 45,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

