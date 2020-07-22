M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 458 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.47. The stock had a trading volume of 139,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

