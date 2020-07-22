M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 715,773 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $135,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 212,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

