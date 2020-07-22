M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,568 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Travelers Companies worth $67,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,433,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.28. 46,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.