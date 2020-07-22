M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $133,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $5,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $223.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,440. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,021 shares of company stock worth $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares worth $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.