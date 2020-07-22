M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.11. 70,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

