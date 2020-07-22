M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 103,815 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $149,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.83. 47,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.13. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

