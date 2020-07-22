M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,878 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.20. 55,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.