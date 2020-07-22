M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Becton Dickinson and worth $112,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,978,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,973. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.