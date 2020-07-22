M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,575 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $110,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $142,433,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.63. 13,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

