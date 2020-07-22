M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,025 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Citigroup worth $72,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 923,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,400,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

