M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,783 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 16,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

