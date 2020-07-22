M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $24.56 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,829 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ball worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 44.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Ball by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ball by 625.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 119,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Ball by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,474. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

