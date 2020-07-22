M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $263.33 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Methanex comprises 2.8% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 19.20% of Methanex worth $263,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 369.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 473.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Methanex by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

