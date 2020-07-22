M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.08 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,260,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. 44,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,327. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

