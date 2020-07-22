M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.87 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,446. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

