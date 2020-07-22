M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $67.13 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.46% of CoreSite Realty worth $67,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.18.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

