M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $70.51 Million Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,402 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $70,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 4,692.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after buying an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $469,811,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

