M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $85.22 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 408,450 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of American Express worth $85,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $21,186,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

American Express stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.23. 237,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,920. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

