M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $93.91 Million Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $93,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 24,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,205. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

