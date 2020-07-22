M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $96.96 Million Stock Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,314 shares during the period. HUTCHISON CHINA/S comprises approximately 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.60% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $96,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. BidaskClub cut HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

HCM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 1,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.15.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

