M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $74,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

APD stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.07. 31,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,871. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.