M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,620 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Manulife Financial worth $81,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 477,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,912.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 130,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 124,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after acquiring an additional 395,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,590. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

