M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $74,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 181,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.