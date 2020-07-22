M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,304,841 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304,841 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 6.66% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $52,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,969. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

